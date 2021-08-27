ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Наполнєли ше 40 днї як нє з нами наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР СИВЧ

(1962‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


У найкрасших памяткох навики го буду чувац його наймилши – супруга Ксения, син Синиша, дзивка Михаела зоз супругом Сашом, и унуки Доротеа и Йована. Най спочива у мире Божим!
