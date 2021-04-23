ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. априла наполня ше штерацец жалосни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш братняк и бачи

ВЛАДИМИР СИНКО

(1946–2021)
з Коцура


Красни хвильки хтори зме вєдно препровадзели останю нам у наших шерцох. Мирослав, Ирина, Наташа и Александар Хромиш
Най це ангели чуваю!
