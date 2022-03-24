СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 19. марца наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше охабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР СИНКО

(1946–2021)
з Коцура


Памятки на ньго, з почитованьом и любову, вично буду чувац: син Владимир зоз Монику и унуки Инес и Сташа зоз фамелиями и унука Фабиян
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest