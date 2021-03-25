ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. марца занавше престало дуркац шерцо нашого почитованого члена

ВЛАДИМИР СИНКО

(1946–2021)
з Коцура


Памятку на ньго вично буду чувац фодбалере и управа ФК „Искра” з Коцура
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest