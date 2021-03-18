СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. марца 2021. року наполнєли ше єденац смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, брат, уйко и бачи

ВЛАДИМИР ТАМАШ

(1949–2010 )
з Нового Саду


Памятку навики буду чувац у своїх шерцох твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
