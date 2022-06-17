СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. юния 2022. року наполнєли ше 15 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ТИРКАЙЛА

(1930–2007 )
з Дюрдьова


У своїх шерцох памятку на ньго чуваю його наймилши: син Любомир и дзивка Геленка зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest