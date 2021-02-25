ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. фебруара 2021. року занавше нас зохабел и пошол до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ТОТ

(1939–2021)


Памятку на його подобу и доброту чуваю супруга Ана, синове Властимир и Златко зоз фамелию и шестра Драґица
Спочивай у мире Божим!
