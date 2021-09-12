СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ВЛАДИМИР ФА

(1943–2016)


Мили наш оцец и дїду, прешли пейц жалосни роки без тебе. Дзекуєме ци за шицку любов и доброту. Твой син Владо, нєвеста Таня и унуки Мирко и Мелиса зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
