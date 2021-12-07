ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. новембра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци

ВЛАДИМИР ФЕЙДИ

(1932–2021)
з Вербасу


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац брат Йовґен зоз супругу Марию и фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
