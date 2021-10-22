СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. октобра наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР ХОДАК

(1946‒2020)
з Руского Керестура


Навики ожалосцени його наймилши – супруга Фема, син Славко зоз супругу Єлену, унучок Максим, та шестра Мелана зоз супругом Дюром и дзецми, и шестра Марча зоз супругом Михалом и дзецми
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest