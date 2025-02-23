ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. фебруара преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец и супруг

ВЛАДИМИР ХОМА

(1957–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Зохабел ши нас нєсподзивано у вельким смутку. Дзекуєме ци на шицким цо ши нам даровал. Твойо дзеци Александар и Наташа, и супруга Сенка
Най це ангели чуваю, спочивай у мире Божим!