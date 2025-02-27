ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. фебруара 2025. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили шовґор

ВЛАДИМИР ХОМА

(1957–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З подзекованьом за шицко цо ши нам давал, будземе на це чувац красни памятки. Фамелиї Тиркайлово, Рацово и Арвово
Спочивай у Божим мире, най це чуваю ангели!