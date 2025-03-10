ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. фебруара 2025. року зохабел нас наш брат и шовґор

ВЛАДИМИР ХОМА

(1957–2025)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох паметац го буду шестра Марча и шовґор Йовґен Фейдийово зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!