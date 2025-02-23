ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 19. фебруара преселєл ше до вичносци наш кум

ВЛАДИМИР ХОМА

(1957–2025)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики го буду чувац кумчата Матея, Рената и Марина, и кума Меланка
Спочивай у мире Божим!