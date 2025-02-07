РОЧНИ СПОМИН

Дня 11. фебруара 2024. року будзе рок як ше упокоєл наш мили бачи

ВЛАДИМИР ЮГАС

(1934–2024)
зоз Беоґраду


Памятку чуваю Марча и Михал Гардийово зоз фамелию з Руского Керестура
Най спочива у мире Божим!