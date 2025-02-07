СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 11. фебруара 2024. року будзе рок як ше упокоєл наш мили супруг и оцец

ВЛАДИМИР ЮГАС

(1934–2024)
з Беоґраду, родом з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго з любову буду чувац ожалосцени супруга Даница, син Драґослав и дзивка Ирина
Най спочива у мире Божим!