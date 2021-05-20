СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. мая 2021. року наполнї ше рок як вецей нє з нами мой супруг и наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИСЛАВ БУДИНСКИ СЕМАН

(1945–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши – супруга Гелена, дзивка Славица, дзивка Весна и жец Мижо Дудашово, дзивка Геленка и жец Владко Гарвильчаково, як и унуки: Деян, Валентин, Теодор и Кристина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
