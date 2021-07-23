ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. юлия 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИСЛАВ КОЛОШНЯЇ – Ринґо

(1950–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов и потримовку нє заменї нїч. Навики будзеш у наших шерцох. Твойо наймилши – син Мирослав, нєвеста Кристина и унук Леон
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest