ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. юлия 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИСЛАВ КОЛОШНЯЇ – Ринґо

(1950–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов, доброту, сцерпезлївосц и весели дух нїґда нє забудземе, навики останєш у наших шерцох. Твойо наймилши – дзивка Ґабриєла, жец Златко и унукове Филип и Матей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
