ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. юлия 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили супруг

ВЛАДИСЛАВ КОЛОШНЯЇ – Ринґо

(1950–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм ци на нєсебичней любови, доброти и потримовки през 49 роки заєднїцкого живота. Вично будзеш у моїм шерцу. Твоя супруга Мария
Спочивай у мире Божим!
