СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. юлия 2023. року наполня ше 2 жалосни роки як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ВЛАДИСЛАВ КОЛОШНЯЇ РИНҐО

(1950–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти занавше з нами, у наших думкох, шерцох и памяткох. Твойо наймилши: супруга Мария, дзивка Ґабриєла зоз супругом Златком, син Мирослав зоз супругу Кристину и унукове Филип, Матей, Леон и Лука
Спочивай у мире Божим!