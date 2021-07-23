ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. юлия 2021. року упокоєл ше наш

ВЛАДИСЛАВ КОЛОШНЯЇ – Ринґо

(1950‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Нєсподзивано ши нас охабел смутковац охабяюци за собу лєм памятки хтори на це буду чувац андя Гелена Пулькашова зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest