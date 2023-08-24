IN MEMORIAM

Дня 17. авґуста 2023. року после длугей и чежкей хороти упокоєл ше у вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИСЛАВ НАДЬМИТЬО

(1947–2023)
Руски Керестур – Кичинер, Канада


Ошлєбодзени од тужемних смуткох, спочивай у мире Божим! Супруга Веселка, син Желько, дзивка Тамара, нєвеста Флавия и унуки Катарина, Ема, Александра и Матео