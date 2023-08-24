IN MEMORIAM

Дня 17. авґуста 2023. року упокоєл ше наш мили братняк

ВЛАДИСЛАВ НАДЬМИТЬО

(1947–2023)


Занавше будземе паметац твою любов и доброту. Шестринїца Таня Войнич Тунич зоз фамелию и фамелия Боґданович
Спочивай у мире Божим!