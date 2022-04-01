СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як зме остали без нашого бачика

ВЛАДИСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1949–2012)


Чуваме красни памятки на нашо заєднїцки хвильки.Миґо, Натка, Адри, Андрей и Алексей
Най спочива у мире Божим!
