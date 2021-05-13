ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. мая преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИСЛАВ ПАШО

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Най це навики чуваю нєбесни ангели, а ми це вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Остала лєм цихосц и пражнїна. Твоя дзивка Геленка, жец Славко и унук Алексей
Спочивай у мире Божим!
