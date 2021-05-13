ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. мая преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИСЛАВ ПАШО

(1933–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Твоя дзивка Сенка, жец Слободан, унук Стефан, и унука Теодора зоз супругом Миланом и дзивочку Миню
Спочивай у мире Божим!
