ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ВЛАДКОВИ БУЇЛОВИ

(1960–2022)
з Лозници


Хтори нас нєсподзивано зохабел 5. априла 2022. року. Ожалосцени: Регаково зоз фамелию, Чордашово зоз фамелию и Римарово зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
