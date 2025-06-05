СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. юния наполнюю ше 10 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДО МЕДЄШИ

(1934–2015)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на його любов и доброту навики чуваю його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!