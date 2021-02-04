СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел

ВЛАДО ПАПУҐА

(1947-2020)


Ожалосцена цала Папуґова фамелия
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest