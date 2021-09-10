СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. септембра наполня ше два роки як ше упокоєла у Господу наша шестринїца

ГАНЧА НЯРАДИ

(1934–2019)
з Вуковару


Ти вецей нє з нами, алє у молитвох вше. Твойо шестринїци Иринка и Сенка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
