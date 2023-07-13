СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. юлия 2023. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас зохабела наша мац, баба и прабаба

ГЕЛЕНА БАЛЇЦКИ

(1941–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки навики буду чувац дзивки Сенка и Славка и син Михал зоз фамелиями
Вичная памят!