СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. мая 2024. року наполнї ше рок як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ГЕЛЕНА БАЛЇЦКИ

(1941–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Здогадованя на ню чуваю єй наймилши
Най спочива у мире Божим!