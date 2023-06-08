ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 31.мая 2023. рокузанавшенасзохабеламац, баба и прабаба

ГЕЛЕНА БАЛЇЦКИ

(1941–2023)
З Руского Керестура


Паметац ю буду дзивка Сенка, дзивка Славка и син Михал зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!