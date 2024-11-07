OСТАТНÏ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 3. новембра 2024.року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила шестра, андя и нина

ГЕЛЕНА БОЖОКИ
народзена Рац

(1942–2024)
з Нємецкей


Вично ожалосцени брат Любо зоз супругу Ґабриелу, шестра Фема зоз мужом Михалом и їх фамелия, андя Маря и єй фамелия
Спочивай у мире Божим!