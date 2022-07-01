СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. юния наполнєли ше 15 роки як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ГЕЛЕНА ГАРДИ
народзена Надь

(1936–2007)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на єй любов, щиросц, и доброту вично буду чувац и ношиц у своїх шерцох дзивка Мария зоз супругом и дзецми зоз Кули, син Юлиян зоз супругу и дзецми зоз Канади, син Михал зоз Канади, нєвеста Мария зоз дзецми и унуками зоз Керестура
