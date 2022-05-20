ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. мая 2022. року занавше нас зохабела и преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац и баба

ГЕЛЕНА ДЖУДЖАР
народзена Пашо

(1946–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше будземе паметац твою любов, пожертвовносц и доброту. З любову и почитованьом твойо: дзивка Терезка зоз супругом Михалом, унук Мижо и унука Тамара зоз супругом Блаґойом
Спочивай у мире Божим!
