ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. мая 2022. року занавше нас зохабела мац, швекра и баба

ГЕЛЕНА ДЖУДЖАР

(30. VIII 1946 – 10. V 2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню буду чувац син Кимо, нєвеста Йоланда, унукове Дарко и Йован
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest