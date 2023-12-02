ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. новембра 2023. року упокоєла ше наша мила баба и швекра

ГЕЛЕНА ДУЛА
народзена Пап

(1931–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Красни памятки на Вас буду чувац унук Ваня и нєвеста Натка
Спочивайце у мире Божим!