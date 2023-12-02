ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. новембра 2023. року занавше ме зохабела моя мила мац

ГЕЛЕНА ДУЛА

(1931–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Мамо, занавше будзеце у наших шерцох и думкох. Дзивка Любка и жец Влада Тимково
Спочивайце у мире Божим!