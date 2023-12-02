ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 25. новембра 2023. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила баба и прабаба

ГЕЛЕНА ДУЛА

(1931–2023)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на Вашу любов, доброту и щири ошмих занавше буду чувац унучата Борис и Блаженка зоз супружнїками Мирелу и Момчилом и праунучата Владко, Ленка, Калина, Ана и Катя
Спочивайце у мире Божим!