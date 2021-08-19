СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. авґуста 2021. року наполня ше два роки як престало дуркац шерцо нашей милей

ГЕЛЕНА КОРПАШ

(1962–2019)
з Дюрдьова


Твой щири ошмих, мили попатрунок и цепли слова хибя нам кажди дзень. У наших шерцох и думкох занавше будземе чувац памятку на це Твойо: Кимо, Мирослав и Леонка
Най це ангели чуваю!
