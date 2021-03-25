СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. марца наполнєл ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила мац

ГЕЛЕНА ЛАЦКО – Сивчова

(1930–2020)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох навики ю чува дзивка Оленка зоз супругом Дюром, и зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest