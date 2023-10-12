ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. октобра 2023. упокоєла ше наша

Гелена (Мелания) Рамач
народзена Буила

з Коцура


Навше ожалосцени супруг Юлин зоз шестрами Марию, Наталу и Сенку з дзецми, шицок Рамачов, Лисого и Буилов род и шицки цо ю любели и почитовали
Вичная єй память!