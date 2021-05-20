СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. мая наполнєл ше смутни и жалосни рок як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

ГЕЛЕНА СЕМАН
народзена Варґа

(1941–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Нєт вас мамо и бабо, а то болї. Мило нам же зме були ту кед було найпотребнєйше. Пошли сце у мире зоз нашу вислугу и любову. Ваша дзивка Геленка, жец Кимо и унуки Златко и Ясмина
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
