СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. мая наполнєл ше смутни и жалосни рок як вецей нє зо мну моя мила супруга

ГЕЛЕНА СЕМАН
народзена Варґа

(1941–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов и доброту нїґда нє забудзем, а памятки на це навики будзе чувац твой супруг Владо
Спочивай у мире Божим!
