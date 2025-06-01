СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. мая 2025. року наполнєли ше пейц жалосни роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

ГЕЛЕНА СЕМАН
дзивоцке Варґа

(1941–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Твою любов и доброту нїґда нє забудземе, а памятки на це навики будземе чувац. Супруг Владо, дзивка Геленка, жец Кимо и унучата Ясминка и Златко зоз супругу Анастасию.