СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 3 роки як ше упокоєла наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ГЕЛЕНА ХОМА
народзена Джуджар

(1940–2019)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох и молитвох ю чуваю дзивка Сенка и дзивка Марча зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
