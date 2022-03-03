СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 7 смутни роки як нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ГЕЛЕНА ЦИРБА
народзена ЧОРДАШ

(1948–2015)
зоз Шиду


Красни памятки на ню буду чувац син Мирослав, нєвеста Єлена, дзивка Наташа, жец Владимир и унучата Лука, Елена, Маруся, Ана и Надя.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
