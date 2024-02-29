СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. марца 2024. року наполнюю ше дзевец смутни роки як нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ГЕЛЕНА ЦИРБА
народзена Чордаш

(1948–2015)
зоз Шиду


Красни памятки на ню вше буду чувац: син Мирослав зоз супругу Єлену, дзивка Наташа зоз супругом Владимиром и унучата Лука, Елена, Маруся, Ана и Надя
Спочивай у мире Божим!